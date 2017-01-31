Police charge man with murder in Hope Mills shooting

Hope Mills Police charged a man with first-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a shooting Monday on Camden Road.Officers responded to a shooting Monday evening outside Snap Fitness in the Millstone complex and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim had been shot in the back.The victim was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.Detectives told ABC11 that the victim, whose name has not been released, was followed to Millstone Shopping Center by another vehicle. When the victim parked his car in a space and started to get out, he was shot, police said.On Tuesday morning, Jarrod Lamont McLaurin, 29, of the 100 block of Birdsong Drive, in Lumber Bridge, was arrested with the assistance of the Hoke County Sheriff's Office.McLaurin was charged with one count of first-degree murder.Hope Mills Police investigators searched McLaurin's residence where they found evidence connected to the crime.McLaurin was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.