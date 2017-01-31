NEWS

Police charge man with murder in Hope Mills shooting

Jarrod Lamont McLaurin (Hope Mills Police)

HOPE MILLS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Hope Mills Police charged a man with first-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a shooting Monday on Camden Road.

Officers responded to a shooting Monday evening outside Snap Fitness in the Millstone complex and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim had been shot in the back.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives told ABC11 that the victim, whose name has not been released, was followed to Millstone Shopping Center by another vehicle. When the victim parked his car in a space and started to get out, he was shot, police said.

On Tuesday morning, Jarrod Lamont McLaurin, 29, of the 100 block of Birdsong Drive, in Lumber Bridge, was arrested with the assistance of the Hoke County Sheriff's Office.

McLaurin was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

ORIGINAL STORY: POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING AT HOPE MILLS SHOPPING CENTER

Hope Mills Police investigators searched McLaurin's residence where they found evidence connected to the crime.

McLaurin was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsman shotcumberland county newsgun violencehomicide investigationmurderHope Mills
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Student accused of sexual assault at Athens Drive
Raleigh shooting leaves man, 2 teens wounded
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
More News
Top Stories
Student accused of sexual assault at Athens Drive
President Donald Trump announces Supreme Court nominee
Raleigh shooting leaves man, 2 teens wounded
Triangle sees more protests against Trump directives
Raleigh home repeatedly hit by cars finally gets help
Peep holes drilled in I-40 rest area bathrooms
Parent concerned about note found in school
Show More
Body cam allegedly shows deputy stealing suspect's cash
Billionaire drug lord wants taxpayers to pay legal bills
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
Obamacare open enrollment ends at midnight
NC county GOP chief removes remarks on women's march
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos