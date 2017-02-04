NEWS

NC police chase suspect in stolen National Guard Humvee

Lincolnton officer-involved shooting (Credit: WSOC)

LINCOLNTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A person stole a Humvee from the National Guard Armory Saturday morning in Lincolnton and led police on a chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting, according to WSOC.

Lincolnton police said the Humvee was stolen from the base on North Aspen Street. Officers saw the military-style vehicle just before 4:30 a.m. driving erratically with no lights on.

Police Chief Rodney Jordan said the driver refused to stop for officers and a chase started down East Main Street.

The driver made an abrupt turn and hit a second officer who was called in for backup, Jordan said. The suspect reportedly put the car into reverse and then backed into the pursuing officer's cruiser.



The officer fired shots at the suspect vehicle and the driver drove away. It's not yet known if the suspect also fired shots.

Jordan said a short time later, someone flagged down a sheriff's deputy and told the deputy he had picked up a person who had been shot. The person was airlifted to the hospital, but it's not clear if that person is the driver involved in the shooting.

The Humvee was found about a mile from the shooting scene.

