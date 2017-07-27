NEWS

Police department posts controversial photo about panhandling

Police department posts controversial photo about giving money to panhandlers (Cheyenne Police Department via Storyful)

A Facebook post by the Cheyenne, Wyoming Police Department advising people to stop giving money to panhandlers and instead give to local charities has ignited debate on the topic.

The department used its Facebook account Sunday to post a picture of a sign used to panhandle and showed the $234.94 it collected from a man they say was booked for public intoxication.


The post quickly spread with more than 30,000 shares and 24,000 likes inciting comments from thousands.

One commenter wrote, "Just when I think this place can't get any more backward. I will give MY money to whoever I please. You're seriously telling us, like we're children, how we should treat people?"

"Public shaming, nice. Cheyenne Police Department should be ashamed of themselves. What they do with their money is none of your business and Addiction isn't a punchline in a Facebook post. Awful," another said.

But many other comments were in support of the police department, including one that read, "It's funny, everyone wants to attack the pd for trying to raise awareness for severe alcoholism, and the publics accidental enabling. Everyone freaks out thinking they stole his money."

The department posted a clarification to the original post Tuesday stating the money "was inventoried along with his property when he was arrested and is held for safekeeping until he is released."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newspoliceu.s. & worldpanhandling
Load Comments
NEWS
Effect of US military ban on transgender troops remains to be seen
1 dead, 7 injured on ride at Ohio State Fair
GOP to consider 'skinny' repeal option on health care
Justin Bieber involved in collision with photographer
More News
Top Stories
Clinton man to celebrate his 109th birthday
Department of Labor issues moratorium on some fair rides
Thousands without power on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands
Teen who livestreamed deadly Ca. crash pleads not guilty
More red light cameras coming to Fayetteville
How North Carolina fugitive was finally captured
Authorities need help finding missing Chapel Hill woman
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Show More
1 killed, 7 injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction
Fayetteville teen missing
Apex 'dreamer' free, but still faces legal, health fight
Durham Police investigate string of pawn-shop robberies
Machete-wielding, allegedly drunk one-armed clown arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos