Police: Fayetteville man robbed, tried to rape woman

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Detectives in Fayetteville are searching for a man accused of a kidnapping, robbery, and attempted rape that happened on Wednesday.
Police said the victim went to a residence in the 1800 block of Rim Road to meet a friend. A man the victim didn't know was also there.
Overnight Wednesday, the suspect woke the victim and threatened her with a razor blade. The suspect then took the victim's personal property, forced her to another part of the house, and tried to rape her.
The suspect then fled in the victim's car.
Detectives have obtained warrants for 43-year-old Revyn Tremaine Raymind, charging him with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree rape, and communicating threats.
Raymind is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Revyn Tremaine Raymind is asked to contact Detective G. Watson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-9554 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
