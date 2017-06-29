NEWS

Police find meth lab at home in Fayetteville neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police went to the home on Ireland Drive near Madison Avenue after recieving a tip Wednesday night

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after police found a drug lab at a home in a Fayetteville neighborhood Wednesday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police went to the house in the 2000 block of Ireland Drive near Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. after receiving a tip from a 911 caller that methamphetamine was being made in the home.

When officers arrived, they found one person at the scene. The person was taken into custody.

Details surrounding the arrest and investigation have not been released.

The Fayetteville Fire Department Hazmat Team, as well as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, are assisting investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department and the SBI.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Police closed Ireland Drive between Atlantic Avenue and Glenridge Road overnight as part of the investigation.



This is a developing story. ABC11 will update this article as information becomes available.

Authorities say anyone with information about illegal narcotic activity is encouraged to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmeth labmethmethamphetaminedrugsillegal drugsdrug arrestdrug bustfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 1 injured in Murray State University dorm explosion
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice
Cumberland County authorities battling opioid crisis
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
More News
Top Stories
North Carolina General Assembly approves 'brunch bill'
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
Driver, pregnant passenger rescued from submerged car
FBI, RPD helping in search of missing RDU worker
Rash of daylight home burglaries reported in Cary
Lawmakers override Cooper's budget veto
North Carolina's child welfare system getting overhaul
Show More
Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law
Governor Cooper announces new Hurricane Matthew relief
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Lucky ducks! NC firefighters save ducklings in drain
Police: Man helping lost toddler beaten, shamed
More News
Top Video
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
Mom praises disabled daughter's bus driver
Campus safety a top priority for new NCCU chancellor
Governor Cooper announces new Hurricane Matthew relief
More Video