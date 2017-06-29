Ireland Dr is currently closed in both directions between Atlantic Ave & Glenridge Rd as we conduct an investigation. More info as available pic.twitter.com/urqNjMzCx0 — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) June 29, 2017

Authorities are investigating after police found a drug lab at a home in a Fayetteville neighborhood Wednesday night.Police went to the house in the 2000 block of Ireland Drive near Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. after receiving a tip from a 911 caller that methamphetamine was being made in the home.When officers arrived, they found one person at the scene. The person was taken into custody.Details surrounding the arrest and investigation have not been released.The Fayetteville Fire Department Hazmat Team, as well as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, are assisting investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department and the SBI.The investigation is ongoing at this time.Police closed Ireland Drive between Atlantic Avenue and Glenridge Road overnight as part of the investigation.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update this article as information becomes available.Authorities say anyone with information about illegal narcotic activity is encouraged to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.