Police identify man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road

Raleigh Police say that Anthony Domonique Lennon was killed in a shooting that police responded to in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road Friday night. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police say that Anthony Domonique Lennon was killed in a shooting that police responded to in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road Friday night.

Sources tell ABC11 that the 24-year-old was a former East Carolina football player.

Police are still investigating the shooting, anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.
