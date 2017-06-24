Saddened by the news of a former player, Domonique Lennon passing away. A genuine person, aspiring father and true pirate. #RIP31 — Tripp Weaver (@JMU_Coach_Weave) June 24, 2017

Raleigh Police say that Anthony Domonique Lennon was killed in a shooting that police responded to in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road Friday night.Sources tell ABC11 that the 24-year-old was a former East Carolina football player.Police are still investigating the shooting, anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.