Police identify man killed in Durham shooting

Police investigate a shooting that killed a man in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An investigation is underway after police found a man shot to death in Durham on Friday night.

Shortly before midnight, police received a call of shots fired in the 500 block of Liberty Street.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead.

The victim's was later identified as 26-year-old Monterrio Deante Carter.

Police are still investigating; no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 224-9471 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
