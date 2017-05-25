NEWS

Police investigate after 3 shot in southeast Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating Thursday after three people were shot in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane in southeast Raleigh.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds shortly after 3:15 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They were taken to WakeMed for treatment. Their conditions are not immediately known.

Another gunshot victim was taken by private vehicle to WakeMed. His condition is not immediately known.



Armed officers were seen canvasing the neighborhood from Chopper 11 HD and a large section of the neighborhood was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

A neighbor told ABC11 that he heard several gunshots, then quiet.

The neighbor said he saw a man get into a white car, possibly with Florida tags.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Related Topics:
newsshootingman shotraleigh newsgun violenceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate laying groundwork for own health care replacement bill
Retired Raleigh officer battling MS gets surprise van
Block on Trump travel ban upheld by 4th Circuit
Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County
Alabama death row inmate Thomas Arthur fights for 8th reprieve of execution
More News
Top Stories
Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County
Garner police urge people to lock up after break-ins
Retired Raleigh officer battling MS gets surprise van
Tonight on ABC11: Hurricane Special
2-year-old who drowned got out through doggie door
Man killed linked to mask robberies, 2 others arrested
UNC says student-athletes did not get 'special arrangements'
Show More
Morrisville Police arrest 2 in ongoing cell-phone scam
Durham man wanted in bank robberies captured in Texas
Thunderstorms roll through parts of the Triangle
Chapel Hill PD looks into multiple indecent exposure reports
Blue Cross NC wants rate increase for Obamacare plans
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos