This is the car the suspects were driving

Fayetteville detectives are investigating an attempted rape that happened on Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Moore Street.The victim said that she asked a driver with a brown or gold in color four-door vehicle for directions.The victim then left the parking lot and was approached by two black males in the same car. The suspects asked the victim if she needed a ride.One of the suspects got out of the car and pushed her onto the ground and began to remove her clothes and attempted to rape her.The suspects fled when they were startled by other cars entering the area.Detectives with the Fayetteville's Police Department have surveillance video from the area and are asking the public for assistance identifying the two men.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).