  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Court hears arguments on Governor Cooper's power struggle with Republican-led General Assembly
NEWS

Authorities investigating bomb threats at two Fayetteville schools

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating after receiving messages about bomb threats at two schools Tuesday.

Police tell ABC11 that they received messages on social media about the threat from an unknown individual Monday night.

The investigation has been turned over to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"We got an Instagram message last night," said Sgt. Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. "We had K-9 check the school last night and today nothing was found. Our major crimes has opened a case and is interviewing someone now."

Concerned parents reached out to ABC11 saying their children are scared after also seeing the threat circulating on Instagram.

ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbomb threatcumberland county schoolsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
Exxon announces expansion program, Trump takes credit
Teen charged with decapitating mother
US setting up missile defense system in South Korea
More News
Top Stories
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Durham Police search for hit-and-run driver
George Michael died of natural causes
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Power showdown between Gov Cooper, legislature in court
More schools respond to Day Without Women
Show More
Durham Police ending traffic checkpoints
US setting up missile defense system in South Korea
Is the death penalty dead in Wake County?
Trump says Planned Parenthood can keep funding if it cuts abortions
Elon runner hit by car in critical condition at UNC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos