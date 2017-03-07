Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating after receiving messages about bomb threats at two schools Tuesday.Police tell ABC11 that they received messages on social media about the threat from an unknown individual Monday night.The investigation has been turned over to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office."We got an Instagram message last night," said Sgt. Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. "We had K-9 check the school last night and today nothing was found. Our major crimes has opened a case and is interviewing someone now."Concerned parents reached out to ABC11 saying their children are scared after also seeing the threat circulating on Instagram.ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.