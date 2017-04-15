NEWS

Police investigate Durham crash

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday evening near 501 North Academy.

Police on scene said the middle-aged woman drove her SUV off of the roadway, down an embankment, into a rotting tree, and then flipped the vehicle over onto its side.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time but ABC11 crews on scene said she appeared to "miraculously escape without a scratch."

In the video, viewers can see emergency personnel remove the woman from the vehicle and help her walk to safety.

Police are still trying to determine why she initially drove off of the road.

