Police investigate string of Durham break-ins

Police officers in Durham are trying to catch the suspect wanted in a string of burglaries.The man was caught on camera snooping around the back door of a townhome in Durham last week, plotting his move to break-in.The man is believed to be responsible for at least five burglaries last week the Pine Ridge apartment community off Fayetteville Street.During each attempt, police say the man pried open the back door while the victims were home. None of the burglary victims knew what was happening, police said."It doesn't make me as a neighbor feel safe. I have kids. I go to work," stated one neighbor, who did not want to be identified. She said her home in Pine Ridge was broken into a few years ago."It's hard when it happens to you. You get scared when you're coming in," the neighbor said. "You get scared when you're leaving. Because if you have kids like I do. It's scary."Police say the thief stole cash and cell phones. Some neighbors discovered their laptops, TVs, and entertainment systems were also missing.Durham police said there are things you can do to make yourself safer:- Use motion sensors- Buy a wooden dowel to stick in the track of a sliding door.- Keep windows, blinds and curtains closed.Police are asking the community to call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200 if they recognize the intruder. There's a cash reward for any tip leading to an arrest.