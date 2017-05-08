Update: @DurhamPoliceNC now say man dead, woman critically injured in double shooting in 1000 block Golden Crest Drive. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/zUf9mfuhcf — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) May 8, 2017

Authorities in Durham are investigating an overnight double shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.It happened in the 1000 block of Golden Crest Drive in the Ellerbee Creek Preserve, off Hamlin Road.A neighbor called ABC11 just after 1 a.m. saying she could see police putting someone in a body bag.Authorities later confirmed that officers responding to a shooting call found a deceased man and a woman with critical injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital.Police have not released the pair's identities and would not say if they were related.ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.