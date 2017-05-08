NEWS

Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham

Authorities investigating a double shooting in 1000 block of Golden Crest Drive in the Ellerbee Creek Preserve, off Hamlin Road in Durham. (ABC11 Reporter Anthony Wilson)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating an overnight double shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.

It happened in the 1000 block of Golden Crest Drive in the Ellerbee Creek Preserve, off Hamlin Road.

A neighbor called ABC11 just after 1 a.m. saying she could see police putting someone in a body bag.



Authorities later confirmed that officers responding to a shooting call found a deceased man and a woman with critical injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released the pair's identities and would not say if they were related.

ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.

