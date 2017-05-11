The Hillsborough Police Department is warning people about an IRS fraud scam after an officer received an automated call.Authorities said the call stated that there would be a warrant issued for the officer's arrest if he didn't pay money.The department posted a video on Facebook Thursday of the officer calling back "to show citizens how these scams work," according to officials.The officer in the video said the scammer ended up bragging about stealing money from Americans - calling the victims stupid and unprepared.Authorities warn that the scams tend to target the elderly and people who do not know any better.They say the IRS will not call you with an automated service.