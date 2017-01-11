Co-workers say the man who shot himself is Andy Moore the CEO of networking company Iasis and father of two. Picture courtesy LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/x88xnOu8vN — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) January 11, 2017

The Raleigh Police Department says a 44-year-old man has died after accidentally shooting himself while getting out of a car in the 6500 block of Creedmoor Road Wednesday morning.It happened around 8 a.m.Investigators have not identified the man, but coworkers identified him as Andy Moore - the CEO of networking company Iasis and a father of two.Police say there are no signs of foul play.