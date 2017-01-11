  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Raleigh police say man accidentally shot himself getting out of car

Police say the man was getting out of this car.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says a 44-year-old man has died after accidentally shooting himself while getting out of a car in the 6500 block of Creedmoor Road Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Investigators have not identified the man, but coworkers identified him as Andy Moore - the CEO of networking company Iasis and a father of two.



Police say there are no signs of foul play.

Related Topics:
newsshootingRaleigh
