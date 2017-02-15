NEWS

Police: Man pulled gun on Durham officers before deadly shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Durham in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive.

Three officers attempted to serve a warrant for the man shot's arrest around 2:20 p.m.


Police said in a statement the man ran from the house and officers chased him on foot.

Police Chief C.J. Davis said the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers. Officers responded with gunfire, striking the suspect.



The officers attempted CPR on the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was found next to the suspect, Davis said. It did not belong to Durham police. The gun was reported stolen in Dec. 2016, Davis said.



In 2016 the suspect was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. Officers were serving a warrant issued for his violation of pre-trial arrest conditions.

The suspect was also facing indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stay on top of this breaking news story with the ABC11 News App

The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. Police plan to release a 5-day report.

Family members said the man who was shot is a father of one who is in his mid-20s. His name has not yet been released.

Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
Democrats and some Republicans want to stop Trump from lifting Russia sanctions
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
Reshipping items an easy way to get scammed
More News
Top Stories
Russian spy ship 30 miles from US Navy sub base
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
Thousands of NC bridges 'structurally deficient'
New push to find missing Wake County man
Teen 'person of interest' in fatal Durham store shooting
Puzder withdraws his nomination for labor secretary
Shooting suspect found in Chapel Hill after manhunt
Show More
NC to join national 'One Day Without Immigrants'
Sources: NCSU's Gottfried likely out, barring late surge
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate while aide napped
12 students injured in Alamance County school bus crash
More News
Top Video
Thousands of NC bridges 'structurally deficient'
Shooting suspect found in Chapel Hill after manhunt
Teen 'person of interest' in fatal Durham store shooting
Burglar targeting Asian restaurants in Fayetteville
More Video