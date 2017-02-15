People gathering are visibly angry & upset over what happened, yelling at police #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/YkAQggCmfD — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) February 15, 2017

BREAKING: @DurhamPoliceNC chief says suspect shot by police had stolen gun & pointed that gun at police; criminal record too @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/WLMyOg8Igo — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 15, 2017

On scene now of what we're learning is a deadly officer involved shooting on Glenbrook in Durham #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/irg6xWEOIP — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) February 15, 2017

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Durham in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive.Three officers attempted to serve a warrant for the man shot's arrest around 2:20 p.m.Police said in a statement the man ran from the house and officers chased him on foot.Police Chief C.J. Davis said the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers. Officers responded with gunfire, striking the suspect.The officers attempted CPR on the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.A gun was found next to the suspect, Davis said. It did not belong to Durham police. The gun was reported stolen in Dec. 2016, Davis said.In 2016 the suspect was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. Officers were serving a warrant issued for his violation of pre-trial arrest conditions.The suspect was also facing indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. Police plan to release a 5-day report.Family members said the man who was shot is a father of one who is in his mid-20s. His name has not yet been released.