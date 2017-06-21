BUZZWORTHY

Police: North Carolina school custodian arrested on crack charges

Francine Stukes, 53, was arrested Tuesday (Credit: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

LELAND, North Carolina --
According to Leland police, a school custodian was one of two people they arrested on crack charges.

WWAY reports police arrested Francine Stukes, 53, and Everett Jackson, 60, on Tuesday.

Everett Jackson, 60, was arrested Tuesday



They are charged with multiple counts of sale of crack cocaine, conspiracy to sell crack cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of crack cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of crack cocaine.

A New Hanover County Schools spokeswoman could not immediately confirm Stukes's employment information, but "Francine Stukes" is on a list of custodial staff on Murray Middle School's website.
