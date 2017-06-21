LELAND, North Carolina --According to Leland police, a school custodian was one of two people they arrested on crack charges.
WWAY reports police arrested Francine Stukes, 53, and Everett Jackson, 60, on Tuesday.
They are charged with multiple counts of sale of crack cocaine, conspiracy to sell crack cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of crack cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of crack cocaine.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
A New Hanover County Schools spokeswoman could not immediately confirm Stukes's employment information, but "Francine Stukes" is on a list of custodial staff on Murray Middle School's website.