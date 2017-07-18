NEWS

NC woman arrested on child sex assault charges

Taylor Ashton Moseley (Credit: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, North Carolina --
A 20-year-old Sneads Ferry woman is in the Pender County jail facing multiple charges involving a 14-year-old boy.

According to Surf City Police, Taylor Ashton Moseley had a sexual relationship with the teen, whom she met through a mutual friend, WWAY reports.

Police said the teen and Moseley met at a bar in Surf City called JM's Place, where Moseley and the mutual friend worked.

Moseley is also a student at East Carolina University.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to officers, the 14-year-old's mother became aware of the relationship and contacted Pender County Department of Social Services, who then referred the case to police.

Officers said Moseley turned herself in to the magistrate's office on Monday.

She is charged with indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape 13, 14, or 15 years old, and statutory sex offense with a child.

Police said the relationship allegedly happened during the month of May.

Moseley was placed under a $225,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssex crimechild sex assaultnorth carolina newsarrestNorth Carolina
Load Comments
NEWS
NC state trooper driving wrong way on highway resigns
8th Trump Jr. Russia meeting participant identified as real estate executive
Durham mourns sudden death of popular activist
CCSO: Man scams Cumberland County church out of $10K
Comparing Trump's health care push to Obama's
More News
Top Stories
NC state trooper driving wrong way on highway resigns
CCSO: Man scams Cumberland County church out of $10K
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes
Suspects rob Raleigh real estate agency, tie up employees
Durham mourns sudden death of popular activist
Series of fire alarms confusing passengers at RDU
Family responds after arrests in Cole Thomas disappearance
NC city testing family-style meals at Chick-fil-A
Show More
NCDOT announces widening of I-440, Raleigh Beltline
Durham nonprofit helps better childhood education
US doctor arrives in London to assess 11-month-old Charlie Gard
NC sergeant injured during pit bull attack, 3 arrested
Man facing attempted murder charges after woman shot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos