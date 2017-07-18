PENDER COUNTY, North Carolina --A 20-year-old Sneads Ferry woman is in the Pender County jail facing multiple charges involving a 14-year-old boy.
According to Surf City Police, Taylor Ashton Moseley had a sexual relationship with the teen, whom she met through a mutual friend, WWAY reports.
Police said the teen and Moseley met at a bar in Surf City called JM's Place, where Moseley and the mutual friend worked.
Moseley is also a student at East Carolina University.
According to officers, the 14-year-old's mother became aware of the relationship and contacted Pender County Department of Social Services, who then referred the case to police.
Officers said Moseley turned herself in to the magistrate's office on Monday.
She is charged with indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape 13, 14, or 15 years old, and statutory sex offense with a child.
Police said the relationship allegedly happened during the month of May.
Moseley was placed under a $225,000 bond.