  • BREAKING NEWS Women descend on DC to push back against new president
NEWS

Police: Woman shoots intruder with knife in Charlotte home

(Shutterstock)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Authorities say a woman has shot a man to death who broke into her Charlotte home and tried to attack her with a knife.

Police said in a news release that 32-year-old Phuc Doan was killed around 1:30 p.m. Friday in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood.

Kim Badger told several TV stations that she saw Doan trying to kick in the door of her neighbor's home and went outside to confront him, but he then forced his way into her home.

Badger says she and her teenage son wrestled with Doan, who grabbed a knife and tried to stab them.

Badger says she had no choice but to shoot him to save her and her son's lives.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. No charges have been filed.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbreak-inshootingCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump Attends Service at National Cathedral
Gloria Steinem Says Washington March is 'Upside to the Downside'
At Least 3 Dead as Tornado Hits Mississippi
Thousands flood Raleigh for Women's March
More News
Top Stories
Thousands flood Raleigh for Women's March
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of Saturday's events in Washington, D.C.
At Least 3 Dead as Tornado Hits Mississippi
'America first:' Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Triangle women will march in DC to send Trump message
Man in car shot multiple times at Durham intersection
Worn road striping, cones cause hazard at Raleigh split
Show More
At least 217 arrested in DC protests of inauguration
Raleigh Police seek to solve rash of armed robberies
Durham demonstrators hold downtown protest of Trump
Goldsboro man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
UNC students 'fight back' during peaceful protest
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
More Photos