Allison Cope pictured with he car

Sticker similar to the one on Allison Cope's vehicle

RDU Airport Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing employee.Authorities say Allison Cope did not return from a scheduled break at the Terminal 2 pre-security Starbucks around 3 p.m. Monday.The 24-year-old was later reported missing around 7 p.m.Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue posted to its Facebook page that Cope is a huge part of the rescue organization and she "would never just disappear."Cope, who lives in Raleigh, is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, standing at about 5' 6" tall, and weighing around 180 pounds.She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.Cope drives a 2014 silver Ford Fusion with a North Carolina License Plate: EHA 2771. The car also has a whole-window wrap sticker in the rear-view window like the one pictured below:Anyone with information is asked to contact RDU Police at (919) 840-7510.