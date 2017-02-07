Two Durham police officers and a Durham County deputy were hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the area of South Lowell Road and Vista Del Rio Drive in northern Durham County.It happened just after 3 p.m.The Sheriff's Office said the three injured law officers were participated in a funeral escort shortly before the incident. Immediately after providing the funeral escort, the officers went to South Lowell Road to practice their formations, the sheriff's office said.Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed at three motorcycles off in a field next to South Lowell with paramedics and other emergency workers clustered around.It wasn't clear what caused the crash.Officials said the deputy only suffered minor injuries. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the officers.The North Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating.