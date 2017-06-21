NEWS

Police: One person dead in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
At least one person has died following a house fire in Fayetteville.

Police said the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the 6000 block of Dalton Road.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
