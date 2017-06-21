Today's Top Stories
Follow Us
NEWS
Police: One person dead in Fayetteville house fire
WTVD
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 02:36PM
FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
At least one person has died following a house fire in Fayetteville.
Police said the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the 6000 block of Dalton Road.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
FBI investigating motive after officer stabbed at Michigan airport
Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case
Death penalty is 'expressed intention' for Georgia inmates
Tennis star no longer threatening to sue NY after wrongful tackle
Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case
Airport evacuated after officer seen bleeding from neck
Police: NC school custodian arrested on crack charges
Authorities: Cocaine seized from home used as day care
Teen killed in fall down elevator shaft at hospital
Woman hurt in Durham hit and run
Durham PD: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
Some Raleigh residents to lose water again
FBI: Gunman acted alone in shooting of congressman
2 more arrested in Rocky Mount hotel shooting
Crash causes backup on US 1 in Cary
Latest track puts remains of Cindy over NC this weekend
