Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner

Pedestrian accident in Garner (ABC11 Reporter/Gloria Rodriguez )

GARNER, North Carolina --
A pedestrian was struck and killed on US-401 in Garner around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the wreck. The pedestrian, an adult man, was crossing the southbound lanes of the highway at Pinewinds Drive when a vehicle struck him.

Authorities believe the victim was then struck by a second and a third vehicle. Police are searching for the second vehicle that left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The accident is blocking four out of five southbound lanes of Fayetteville Road near Pinewinds Drive. There is heavy congestion in the area; law enforcement officers are rerouting all southbound traffic at Mechanical Boulevard.


Garner Police told our crew on the scene they have not yet determined the victim's identity, but hope to release it later today.

Two of the three vehicles involved in the deadly wreck are still on scene. Police did not have a description of the vehicle that drove away from the collision.

"It's just an unfortunate accident all around," Captain Joe Binns with Garner Police told ABC11.

