Police respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Charlotte

Officer-involved shooting in Charlotte (Credit: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Charlotte.

WSOC reports the shooting happened on Justice Avenue in north Charlotte. There was a heavy police presence on the scene.

Police have not released any details surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
