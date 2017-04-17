NEWS

Wilmington Police say man murdered and dismembered mother and daughter

Tiffany Cartwright and Eva Jo Jones (images courtesy Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wilmington Police Department says a man who committed suicide in Myrtle Beach was responsible for the murders of two women whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning barn.

WBTW-TV reports Eva Jo Jones, 60, and her daughter Tiffany Cartwright, 35, were reported missing April 3. Their bodies were found later that day in Columbus County by firefighters who battled the barn fire.

Detectives linked the deaths to in-law Jeffrey Harmon, 42, in Myrtle Beach. He was found dead of a gunshot wound April 4.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmurdernorth carolina newsWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump White House will not make visitor logs public
Crooks ram bank with flatbed truck
Man falls 20 feet at Hanging Rock State Park
Man arrested on charge of attempting to solicit minor
Woman charged with manslaughter in Easter shooting
More News
Top Stories
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Man falls 20 feet at Hanging Rock State Park
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your taxes
Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on N. Korea
Bring the umbrella! Storm chances later today
Show More
Woman charged with manslaughter in Easter shooting
Several injured after false reports of shooting in NY
Mother accused of abusing child on video
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
NC boy who died at rotating restaurant identified
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos