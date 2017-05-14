Police search for missing Chapel Hill teen

Chapel Hill police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.Nyanna Arie Austin was wearing a pink hat, a black long-sleeve shirt, a navy blue windbreaker with a Carolina blue stripe, light blue jeans, black Adidas shoes, and a black backpack with a red print on it.Austin was last seen in the area of the Phoenix Academy in Chapel Hill on Friday.If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Nyanna Austin please call the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760 or contact Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063 immediately.