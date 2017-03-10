Police searching for man who robbed Raleigh bank

RALEIGH --The Raleigh Police Department says the First Citizens Bank at 239 Fayetteville Street was robbed around 9:40 Friday morning.
Investigators have sent out surveillance photos of the man they're looking for.
He fled on foot after a teller complied with his demands. No weapon was seen and no one was hurt. He is described as a black man who stands between 5 feet 4 inches tall.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo