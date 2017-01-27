NEWS

Cary police searching for woman who robbed, ran over 2 men

The suspect is seen here on the robbery victim's surveillace video (WTVD)

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police officers in Cary are looking for a woman who they believe robbed two men and hit both of them with her car.

One of the victims caught the crime on surveillance video. The owner of the northeast Cary home where the surveillance video was taken had advertised an iPhone for sale on an internet app called OfferUp.

The woman responded and he invited her to his home. It was Nov. 2016, and the victim said he needed a little extra cash.

"I was trying to sell my phone," the victim, who wished not to be identified, said. "We (switched) to the cheaper phone so we can save some money, buy some stuff for (the) kids for Christmas."

At one point while the woman was holding the man's phone, she said she was cold and wanted to go sit in her car.

When the victim tried to open the passenger door, it was locked. The suspect then slammed the car into reverse and sped out of the driveway as the man tried to get in front of the car to stop her.

You can see the car hit him in the surveillance video (watch in the player below).
Surveillance video from the robbery victim's home


"This hand right here is still hurting," the victim told ABC11. "So my head, I (didn't) go to work for like four or five days. My back was scratched."

This man wasn't the only victim. A few days earlier, another man advertised a phone for sale on Craigslist. He met two women at a shopping center, and they drove off with his phone.

He was injured when he tried to grab it back and he was dragged by the car.

Police believe one of the women may be the same suspect in the robbery of the second victim.

"Don't let anybody come to the house unless you know someone personally, like you met them before," the victim said.

Police say there is really only one place to conduct internet business - at designated spots like the 'Swap Spot' on Wilkinson Avenue in Cary.

"When you are talking to someone on the internet, you really do not know what that person is," said Captain Randall Rhyne with the Cary Police Department. "You really don't know what their intentions are. Their intentions could be totally honest and forthright, but they could also be something criminal."

