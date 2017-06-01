NEWS

Politicians, notable personalities condemn President Trump's announcement of withdrawal from Paris Agreement

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. will withdraw completely from the Paris climate accord, Pres. Trump announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, which was ratified in 2016 to address the issues and challenges of climate change. Notable politicians and personalities criticized the decision after Trump's announcement.

Related Topics:
newsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldparisclimate change
Load Comments
NEWS
What to know about the Paris Agreement, possible US withdrawal
Trump withdrawing US from Paris climate agreement but open to returning
Orlando police release new body-camera video from Pulse nightclub shooting
No evidence of terror in Philippines resort shooting, police say
More News
Top Stories
Trump says US will abandon global climate accord
Duke Energy unit seeks 15% rate hike on NC customers
15-year-old charged in Kinston double homicide
Man wanted in Durham home invasion turns himself in
Local principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
Goat Yoga: The wild exercise craze descends on Durham
No evidence of terror in Philippines resort shooting, police say
Show More
Man confesses to peeping up skirts at Raleigh festival
Man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail in Durham
Former FBI director Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Tornado batters elementary school with students inside
More News
Top Video
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
More Video