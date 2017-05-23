NEWS

Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack

President Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel were among the leaders who expressed their condolences. (Nasser Nasser/AP | Elaine Thompson/AP | Jens Meyer/AP )

Politicians and world leaders have been expressing their condolences and prayers in the wake of the terror attack that left 22 dead at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.


Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The British Royal Family

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

Emmanuel Marcon, President of France

Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Rashtrapati Bhavan, President of India

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium

Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey
