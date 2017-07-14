NEWS

Dare County officials investigating possible military device on new North Carolina island

images of the object that washed up on Shelly Island courtesy of Dare County Emergency Management.

BUXTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Dare County Emergency Management has temporarily blocked access to the new island that's popped up at Cape Hatteras' Cape Point while it investigates what appears to be a military device that could be unexploded ordinance.

The sand bar is known as Shelly Island and is about a mile long.

A military bomb disposal team is on the way to the island to check out the object which is heavily encrusted with barnacles and has clearly been in the water for some time.

The island is separated from Hatteras Island by a few hundred feet of water, which is no more than 5 feet deep at low tide.

Experts say the island could continue to grow, or it could suddenly vanish with the next big storm.

