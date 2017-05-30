NEWS

Principal calls black doll hanging from Wakefield High School building 'offensive'

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wakefield High School students arrived on campus Tuesday morning to find a black Santa doll hanging by a noose from the building next to a sign that read "Make Wakefield TRIPP again #smartlunch".

The school's principal is working with WCPSS Security to investigate the incident.

He said someone hung a doll by its neck from the roof of the school building overnight or early Tuesday.

It was quickly removed, but many staff and students saw it, and a photo is circulating on social media.


"Let me be clear: This was an offensive act that has no place in our school. The imagery is deeply offensive and everyone in our school community should be appalled," said Principal Malik Bazzell.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM PRINCIPAL MALIK BAZZELL

Bazzell said the school's stadium and baseball field were also vandalized.

"Vandalism is a crime and we will seek criminal charges," said Bazzell in a message on the school's website.

Students told ABC11 the sign was in reference to bringing back their former white principal.

Bazzell has been principal at Wakefield High School since 2015.

Related Topics:
newsracismwake county schoolsRaleigh
