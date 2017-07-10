Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders

In her opening statement Monday, a Granville County assistant prosecutor attacked a man's claims he didn't know his father intended to kill a Granville County couple on New Year's Eve 2014.Eric Campbell faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.The deaths of 73-year old Jerome Faulkner and his 62-year old wife Dora at their home near Oak Hill made national headlines when the accused killers set off on a multi-state crime spree from Texas to West Virginia.The father, 52-year-old Edward Campbell, later killed himself in Raleigh's Central Prison. Now his son is putting all the blame on his dad as he tries to stay off death row.In his opening statement, Campbell's attorney William Durham said the young man's only goal throughout was to survive.He described the father as an extremely violent man who terrorized his son.In a pre-trial motion, Durham said Eric thought it was just going to be a robbery."Eric said over and over again, 'I just thought it was going to be a robbery. I didn't want him to kill anybody. I didn't want to commit a robbery. I didn't want anyone to be robbed. I didn't want anyone to be killed,'" his Durham said.But in her opening statement, Granville County Assistant District Attorney Allison Capps said Eric Campbell raised money to bond his father out of jail in Texas and was there when chemicals and other supplies intended for murdering someone were purchased before the Faulkners were killed."Deliberate decisions, conscious choices," she said.After they were dead, Capps said the younger man drove his father to Walmart were supplies used to set the house on fire were bought.Capps said the men left no mementos for the couple's family to remember them."They burned everything that they didn't take," said Capps.After the murders, the Faulkner's bodies were loaded into their pickup truck which the Campbells drove to West Virginia. After shootout with police there the next day - New Year's 2015 - investigators found the bodies in the truck bed under a mattress.Campbell is the first defendant to face a capital punishment trial in Granville County in 25 years.