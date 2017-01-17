Raleigh City Council adopts Universal Living Wage policy

The Raleigh City Council has given the city's workers a pay raise.The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a Universal Living Wage policy, which bases salaries of its employees on the local cost of living. The move will give Raleigh's lowest-paid employees a raise of about $5,000.Under the policy, annual salaries of those employees will climb from $22,991 to $28,630.The policy will go into effect when the city passes its budget for the next fiscal year, which starts in July.Raleigh's move gives the capital city a higher minimum wage than several other major North Carolina cities, including Charlotte and Durham, which pay $13 an hour and $13.50 an hour, respectively.On Monday, Jan. 2, Raleigh police and firefighters told city council members, "you made us a promise about pay raises, and we want to make sure you keep it."Starting pay for Raleigh police officers compared to other Wake County towns has ranked near the bottom.Last summer, Raleigh Police and Fire picketed outside City Hall, fighting for a higher wage. The city manager pleaded for patience, assuring first responders the city was aware of its antiquated pay scale.A police union spokesman told ABC 11 on Jan. 2 that staff shortages are taking a toll on morale for the officers who remain."It's causing an undue strain on officers and their working conditions," Cooper said. "They have to work harder every single day and they're already working 12-hour shifts."