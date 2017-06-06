NEWS

Raleigh council wants review of short-term rental plan

The City of Raleigh is still weighing Airbnb recommendations.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh City Council wants attorneys to review a task force's recommendations for regulating short-term home rentals, two years after deciding not to enforce a ban on them.

The Short-Term Residential Rental Task Force, launched in January, presented council with a list of recommendations Tuesday.

"If short-term rentals and the platforms that host them are going to be good neighbors in Raleigh, then the city has a duty to vet them and ensure that they are adding value to our neighborhoods," said task force co-chair Brent Woodcox.

Short-term rentals aren't technically allowed in Raleigh, but the city does not enforce the ban.

Under the recommendations, people would be able to rent out a room or home on sites such as Airbnb or VRBO, but they would need a permit.



People would be able to rent out investment properties for a year while city leaders collect more information.

Anyone who violates the rules would be subject to a fine or have their permit revoked.

"I'm very concerned that we need to do something fairly shortly on this because the longer you go without enforcing the law, then people begin to really ignore it," said city attorney Thomas McCormick.

"We certainly need to put some rules and regulations on what we allow in our city," said Mayor Pro-Tem Kay Crowder.

The recommendations will go the Economic Development and Innovation committee for review.
