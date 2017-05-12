NEWS

Raleigh cleaning woman accused of jewelry theft

EMBED </>More Videos

Gwendolyn Walton has been charged with theft (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A cleaning woman invited into the homes of Raleigh families is now accused of stealing from them.

Gwendolyn Walton, 53, is charged with stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from homes she was hired to clean. According to records at the Wake County Justice Center, it's been going on for months.

A woman in Raleigh's Carolina Country Club neighborhood reported a theft after a maid was in her house last week. According to a search warrant, Walton admitted to the theft and to other thefts, as well.

Walton, of Carolina Pines Avenue, was released from jail on Thursday on a $20,000 bond. She's charged with stealing nearly $10,000 worth of jewelry from two houses near Carolina Country Club.

Police claimed Walton pawned the jewelry at a business on Wake Forest Road, earning just pennies on the dollar. Police believe Walton is responsible for even more thefts.

According to a search warrant, officers spoke with clients she cleaned for on days she visited the pawn shop. Police discovered more missing items dating back to at least January.

In the search warrant, police write, "when asked about her pawn history, Ms. Walton said that she would usually work the job, steal whatever item she could, and would pawn them shortly thereafter. Ms. Walton could not say where she had stolen every item."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsjewelryjewelry theftarresttheftRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump asked Comey for loyalty at a dinner: Sources
Leaked NSA tools used in global cyber attack that has hit at least one major US company, analysts say
Comey will not testify next week but Rosenstein to brief Senate on firing
Trucker emotional over Bragg crash that left soldier dead
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after Durham multi-car crash
Trucker emotional over Bragg crash that left soldier dead
Man killed in ATV crash near Apex
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Lawyers: Wells Fargo created 3.5 million fake accounts
UNC graduate follows in dad's law enforcement footsteps
Warrant: Man thought he was meeting 13-year-old for sex
Show More
Trees come crashing down, power out after storms
Gunman kills Ohio police chief, 2 nursing home workers
Raleigh's Wine & Design featured on 'Shark Tank'
Authorities think suspect in Durham break-ins shot dog
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
More News
Top Video
1 dead after Durham multi-car crash
Raleigh's Wine & Design featured on 'Shark Tank'
Authorities think suspect in Durham break-ins shot dog
UNC graduate follows in dad's law enforcement footsteps
More Video