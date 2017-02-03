Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas

The man indicted on a first-degree murder charge in shooting death of young man outside his Raleigh home, appeared in court Friday for a bond hearing.Chad Copley was indicted last year by a Wake County Grand Jury on murder charges after police said he fatally 20-year-old Kouren Thomas on August 7.Authorities said Copley fired a shotgun from inside the garage of his house on Singleleaf Lane in Raleigh and hit Thomas. Thomas was taken to WakeMed where he died.In court Friday, Judge Stephens listened to both of Copley's 911 calls, heard arguments from both sides, and granted him $1 million secured bond.Copley called 911 to report "hoodlums" on his street and says he fired a warning shot. In the 911 call, he told the dispatcher, "We have a lot of people outside of our house yelling and shouting profanities. I yelled at them, 'please leave the premises.' They were showing a firearm, so I fired a warning shot and we got somebody that got hit."The Copleys have since sold their home on Singleleaf Lane, according to Copley's attorney.Thomas's mother was emotional during Friday's hearing, but said the judge granting bond is just following the law. She said she hopes to see justice for her son at trial.Thomas said she carries a teddy bear with her that is a urn for her son's ashes. His family also wear pink in court, because it was Thomas' favorite color.