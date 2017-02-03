NEWS

Raleigh man accused of killing partygoer outside home granted bond

EMBED </>More News Videos

Copley appears in court. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The man indicted on a first-degree murder charge in shooting death of young man outside his Raleigh home, appeared in court Friday for a bond hearing.

Chad Copley was indicted last year by a Wake County Grand Jury on murder charges after police said he fatally 20-year-old Kouren Thomas on August 7.

Authorities said Copley fired a shotgun from inside the garage of his house on Singleleaf Lane in Raleigh and hit Thomas. Thomas was taken to WakeMed where he died.

In court Friday, Judge Stephens listened to both of Copley's 911 calls, heard arguments from both sides, and granted him $1 million secured bond.

Copley called 911 to report "hoodlums" on his street and says he fired a warning shot. In the 911 call, he told the dispatcher, "We have a lot of people outside of our house yelling and shouting profanities. I yelled at them, 'please leave the premises.' They were showing a firearm, so I fired a warning shot and we got somebody that got hit."

READ MORE: Man accused of murder says he was protecting his home

The Copleys have since sold their home on Singleleaf Lane, according to Copley's attorney.

Thomas's mother was emotional during Friday's hearing, but said the judge granting bond is just following the law. She said she hopes to see justice for her son at trial.

Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas



Thomas said she carries a teddy bear with her that is a urn for her son's ashes. His family also wear pink in court, because it was Thomas' favorite color.

READ MORE: Victim's lawyer calls suspected 'Zimmerman 2.0'
EMBED More News Videos

Chad Copley is charged with murder.

The suspect in this case is the son-in-law of reporter Greg Barnes. This was a shock to him and all of us at ABC11. We'll continue to give updates as we get them

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingindictmentRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man killed, officer shot while trying to serve warrant
Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker in 'Terrorist in Nature' Incident Near Louvre in Paris
Judge Denies Lighter Security for 'El Chapo': 'I Think We All Know the Reasons'
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
More News
Top Stories
UNC cancels classes because of water emergency
Murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
Raleigh man charged with attempted rape
Man killed, officer shot while trying to serve warrant
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Show More
Man arrested in bright lights road rage shooting
K-9 a little bit safer thanks to generous donation
3 high school students accused in homeless man's assault
Soldier shoots machete-wielding attacker in Paris
Pig blamed for setting deputy's home on fire
More News
Top Video
UNC cancels classes because of water emergency
Murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95
Man arrested in bright lights road rage shooting
Soldier shoots machete-wielding attacker in Paris
More Video