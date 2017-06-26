Raleigh man burglarizes home, assaults police officer

It was just after 1 a.m. Sunday when a Raleigh couple was awakened by their small dog."The dog had just jumped off the bed and I went to get it and put it back on and I was like I might as well just lock my door," Shrijan Tallury told ABC11.A short time later, Tallury and his girlfriend heard noises in the house off Lake Wheeler Road in South Raleigh. Then, they watched and listened as the knob on the bedroom door started jiggling."And five, ten minutes later, someone is trying it. And I can't even imagine if I hadn't locked it and they came in there. I don't know what would have happened," said Tallury.Tallury called his roommate who was away to see if he had come home early.The roommate said he would call police while Tallury and his girlfriend cowered in their bedroom.Tallury, who spoke exclusively to ABC11, said he was stunned to look out the window and see Raleigh police officers show up quickly and in force."Within five minutes I could see them. There were cops all around like surrounded the house, flashlights. There was no way someone was getting out.""And as soon as that happened we could hear the intruder. We could hear him running. He was trying to figure out what to do because he saw the cops," Tallury added.Apparently the police came in the house the same way the burglar did - through an unlocked door in the basement garage.They could hear them one floor below.Tallury said one officer began yelling, "He shouted. He said, 'Raleigh P-D. If you're in here identify yourself.'"The officers were soon on the move."We heard them come up the steps," Tallury said. "It took a while before they found the guy. And as soon as they saw him it was, 'Put your hands up or I'm going to shoot you.' And then he ran and there was a scuffle. We heard the Taser go off."Tallury says after wrestling the intruder out the front door officers came to the bedroom to tell the couple it was safe to come out."It was the scariest experience of my life I would say because we had no idea who it was, did they have weapons, like what their intent was being in our house," Tallury said.Tallury said he is convinced there is an accomplice because $1,700 worth of electronics is missing from his roommate's area downstairs.Monday afternoon, 23-year-old Brian Hinton faced a judge charged with burglary, assaulting and injuring a police officer, and six other charges.State correction records show Hinton has been in and out of prison most of his adult life mostly on convictions for breaking and entering, larceny, and parole violations.When the judge heard about his long criminal past he declared Hinton might be considered a habitual felon and upped his bond from $250,000 to $500,000.