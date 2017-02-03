Raleigh man charged with attempted rape

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a man after it says a woman was attacked in downtown Raleigh.It happened around 2 a.m. January 28 in the 300 block of East Martin Street near Moore Square.Investigators said the 49-year-old victim did not know her attacker.Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old Matthew Micheal Herron in the incident.He's charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and assault inflicting serious injuries.