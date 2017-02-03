NEWS

Raleigh man charged with attempted rape

Matthew Micheal Herron (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a man after it says a woman was attacked in downtown Raleigh.

It happened around 2 a.m. January 28 in the 300 block of East Martin Street near Moore Square.

Investigators said the 49-year-old victim did not know her attacker.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old Matthew Micheal Herron in the incident.

He's charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and assault inflicting serious injuries.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsattempted rapesex assaultsex offenseRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NYC Bodegas Go on Strike in Protest of Immigration Ban
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Protesters Caused 'Only Disruption' Surrounding Immigration Order: WH Adviser
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
More News
Top Stories
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
Man wanted in bright lights road rage shooting
Orange County water customers asked to limit usage
Soldier shoots machete-wielding attacker in Paris
Colder air for the weekend, snowflakes flying
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Show More
Firefighters cut driver from vehicle in Wake County crash
Woman shot near downtown Durham
Raleigh subdivision concerned about speeding drivers
Durham mom terrified after man tries to kidnap her son
Listeria prompts recall of Ruth's Salads pimento spread
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos