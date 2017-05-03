A member of the Raleigh Police Protective Association (RPPA) took to the group's Facebook account to express their disgust

The Raleigh Police Department said Wednesday that no employees sang "F the Police" following allegations that officers were disrespected while eating at a Raleigh restaurant last week.The allegations surfaced after a member of the Raleigh Police Protective Association (RPPA) took to the group's Facebook account to express concern over an incident last Friday at the Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q on Jones Sausage Road. The post read:"Thank you Smithfield's Chicken & Barbeque Jones Sausage location for the class and professionalism as you sang "F the Police" as my brothers at Raleigh Police Department attempted to eat at your restaurant. The manager sang along as well. Do you really feel that was appropriate?"The post claimed employees of the restaurant were singing NWA's song "F--- the Police" as they ate.However, Raleigh's police chief released a statement Wednesday saying despite reports, the two officers only witnessed one employee make eye contact with them and mouth the words "F... the Police."Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said there was no singing, and no other employees were involved in the incident She also said it was not witnessed by anyone else in the restaurant.During a press conference Wednesday morning, lawyers for the franchise owner said the employee is no longer with the company."The Raleigh Police Department seeks to serve all members and all elements of the community in fairness and without bias," Deck-Brown's statement said in part. "We expect the same in return and are confident that Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q share those same values. The first step in creating understanding between two parties is to come together to communicate. I'm proud to say, we've done exactly that."The initial post about the incident went viral and prompted the franchise owner to respond by saying:"We will do a thorough investigation and terminate anyone employed that doesn't share our respect of all law enforcement."