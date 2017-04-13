Raleigh Police arrest woman wanted on murder charge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1862772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was fatally shot in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

Raleigh Police have arrested a woman wanted on a murder charge.On Wednesday, Raleigh Police homicide detectives charged Jamal Donte Thomas, 19, with murder in connection with the death of Raphael Deshawn Harris.Detectives also obtained an arrest warrant charging Saabirah Claratha Critten, 21, with murder. She remained at large on Wednesday, but on Thursday, Raleigh Police said Critten has been taken into custody without incident.Thomas, of the 400 block of Dorothea Drive, is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Dorothea Drive, just south of downtown Raleigh.Harris, 26, was taken to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries.A police spokesperson said the murder "was not a random act," but did not elaborate.