Raleigh Police charge 2 with murder in shooting near downtown

Jamal Donte Thomas, left, and Saabirah Claratha Critten. (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police homicide detectives have charged Jamal Donte Thomas, 19, with murder in connection with the death of Raphael Deshawn Harris.

Detectives have also obtained an arrest warrant charging Saabirah Claratha Critten, 21, with murder. She is not in custody.

Thomas, of the 400 block of Dorothea Drive, has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center without incident.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Dorothea Drive, just south of downtown Raleigh.

Harris, 26, was taken to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries.

A police spokesperson said the murder "was not a random act," but did not elaborate.

Anyone with information on Critten's current whereabouts is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

A man was fatally shot in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

