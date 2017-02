Raleigh Police investigate after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Food Lion.

Raleigh Police are investigating after a body was found behind a Food Lion supermarket Monday afternoon on Capital Boulevard.Police told ABC11 there was no initial indication of foul play but an investigation is being conducted.It happened in a wooded area in the 3100 block of Capital Boulevard.Police have not identified the person, nor have they released the gender or any other information related to the case.