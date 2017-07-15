Raleigh police investigate apparent hit-and-run injury

Raleigh Police responded to a report of a shooting Friday night only to be told by an eyewitness that a man had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene.It happened off Rock Quarry Road and Vardaman Street, just north of MLK Boulevard.Police said the man's injuries were so serious they were unable to determine whether he had been shot as well as struck by a car.Raleigh Police told ABC11 the man had a head wound. He was crossing the street when he was struck.Police did not have information on the man's identity or an update on his condition.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.