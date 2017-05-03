NEWS

Raleigh police respond after 2 shot near community center

Two people were shot near the Green Road Community Center.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police responded to three different scenes late Tuesday evening after two people were shot in northeast Raleigh.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area near the Green Road Community Center/Green Road Library.

One victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Another was found on Brockton Drive.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the shootings were related.

There is no word of the severity of the injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

The incidents remain under investigation.

