Raleigh Police respond after man shot in the area of Kaplan Drive

Police respond to a shooting in the Kaplan Drive area.

Raleigh Police work the scene where a man was shot Thursday evening.

Raleigh Police responded to a shooting Thursday night in the area of Kaplan Drive, not far south of NC State University.A man was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known.It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.Police said the victim ran a short way for help. Police are interviewing witnesses.There are no suspects at this time.This is a developing story. Check back for updates,