Raleigh Police respond after man shot in the area of Kaplan Drive

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Raleigh Police responded to a shooting Thursday night in the area of Kaplan Drive, not far south of NC State University.
A man was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Police said the victim ran a short way for help. Police are interviewing witnesses.
There are no suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates,