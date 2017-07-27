NEWS

Raleigh Police respond after man shot in the area of Kaplan Drive

A man was shot Thursday night in the area of Kaplan Drive, just south of NC State.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police responded to a shooting Thursday night in the area of Kaplan Drive, not far south of NC State University.

A man was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police respond to a shooting in the Kaplan Drive area.



Police said the victim ran a short way for help. Police are interviewing witnesses.

There are no suspects at this time.

Raleigh Police work the scene where a man was shot Thursday evening.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates,
