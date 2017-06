Raleigh police officers responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road.It happened about 9:45 p.m.A Raleigh police spokesman told ABC11 they are investigating two shootings in the area of the Duke Raleigh Hospital.People are asked to avoid the area of the Bahama Breeze restaurant at 3309 Wake Forest Road.An investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as soon as available.