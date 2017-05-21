NEWS

Raleigh police searching for department store sex offender

Police believe this man was taking photos under a female's skirt (Credit: Raleigh Police Department )

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to help identify and locate the suspect who took inappropriate photos of women at a department store.

The suspect in question is believed to be connected to an incident that happened on May 1 in Sears, located in the 7300 block of Old Wake Forest Road.

Authorities said the man was taking photos underneath the skirt of a female victim.

The suspect is described as a black male about 6' tall, has short black hair, and has tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

