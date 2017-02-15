Tim Duncan's Red Cross gear let people know Wednesday he wasn't catching a vacation flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.His destination was California where problems caused by the Oroville Dam forced the evacuation of many homes.About 200,000 people spent time out of harm's way, and some in shelters are worried."There's still a lot of concern over their possessions, their homes, their pets," he said.Now, many prepare to return home after authorities lifted their most recent evacuation order.However, the Red Cross out there is still busy, so Duncan's lending a hand."We're going to be prepared and set up to accommodate the people who need a place to stay," he said. "We're simply preparing for the worst if the dam should break. People may have gone home to get the belongings and possessions. And with the rains, will get scared, evacuate again and need sheltering."