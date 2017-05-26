NEWS

Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 18

A fire at a Raleigh townhouse complex displaced 18 people (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A row of North Raleigh townhouses are destroyed and nearly two dozen people are displayed from a fire that erupted Friday.

The fire happened in the 9500 block of Prince George Lane, near Six Forks Road.

Nobody was hurt and it could be because of the efforts of two men.



An ABC11 eyewitness shared cell phone video showing two men going door-to-door in the burning building trying to find residents. The men are seen kicking in doors and calling out for folks to come to safety. They went to every unit before firefighters arrived.

Video from Corey Grant Eason



Daniel Bargas says he was about to run an errand and immediately put his car in park when he saw the flames.

"I just knew what I had to do at that point. I looked up and I seeing orange coming from the roof and I said 'There's no stopping it,'" said Bargas. "I just remember the heat. Thee heat just hit me."



Taylor Farrell told ABC11 he was up the road, saw the smoke, and raced over to the complex to help.

"That one kid was motivation right there. He was running in trying to do it himself," said Farrell of Bargas' efforts. "If something was to happen to him, we were standing there watching it fall down on him, I'd feel responsible because I didn't go help him. Nobody else was willing to help."

Farrell and Bargas both say they rescued a dog.

No residents were hurt. One firefighter, however, had to be checked out for smoke inhalation. He is expected to be OK.

The fire chief told ABC11 he wasn't sure how many people were inside at the time, but 18 residents have been displaced.


The Red Cross said it is working with 19 people affected by the fire to make sure they have a safe place go and have a recovery plan in place.

Of the 12-unit complex, one unit was vacant at the time of the fire, and the remaining 11 units are deemed unlivable, said Red Cross spokeswoman Brittany Jennings.

Those in need of assistance as a result of the fire are asked to call the Red Cross in Raleigh at (919) 231-1602.

